The Enterprise City Council on Tuesday night approved a resolution calling for the repeal of the city’s new business license fee structure, which was set to begin in Jan. 1, 2020.
Councilmembers approved the repeal of ordinance 12-4-18B, related to the implementation of a new business license code, by a 4-0 vote. Councilwoman Sonya Rich was absent.
The action was expected to be taken by the council after recent developments and work session discussions. Chief Revenue Officer Tracey Brown, during an Aug. 20 work session, told the council that Munis -- computer software used by the city -- would be unable fully to implement all facets of the amended ordinance originally approved in Dec. 2018.
Specifically, Brown said Munis had no capability to handle “escalator projection,” which allows for an automatic increase of no more than 15% of a previous year’s business license fee upon renewal.
In work sessions leading up to Tuesday’s meeting, councilmembers agreed the best course of action would be to continue the city’s current business license structure and revisit the matter at a later date.
The city began the process of updating the business license fee structure late 2018. The city hired a Colorado firm, PremaCorp, to review the city’s existing business license code while also identifying unlicensed businesses. Later in 2018, the council attended two public meetings at the Enterprise Civic Center to hear input from residents on a new structure.
Former City Clerk/Treasurer Bob Dean in Dec. 2018 asked the council to delay the ordinance featuring a new structure until Jan. 2020 to give the revenue department time to adjust to new changes.
In other business, the council:
* Approved a request from Staci Hayes, interim director of engineering, to purchase a Dur-A-Lift, non-insulated aerial bucket truck for $119,861. The purchase was budgeted for fiscal year 2020.
