Enterprise businesses could begin Sunday alcohol sales as soon as Sunday, Sept. 8.
On Tuesday night, the Enterprise City Council voted unanimously to authorize Ordinance 08-20-19 allowing for Sunday sales of alcohol in the city.
Hours of sale were set from 10 a.m. each Sunday morning to 2 a.m. each Monday morning.
City attorney Rainer Cotter said Sunday sales will go into effect after a public notice is published in local media.
On Aug. 13, Enterprise voters showed majority support to Sunday alcohol sales with 1,942 voting yes and 468 voting no.
At the work session prior to the council’s regular meeting, Councilman Eugene Goolsby asked if it would be necessary to notify business owners.
“Do we need to notify everyone who has a liquor license, or do we think they’ll be aware of it?” Goolsby asked.
Cotter said he believed they would be aware, and City Clerk/Treasurer Bob Dean said calls have already been coming in regarding sales and hours.
