Enterprise City Council on Tuesday night voted to replace the beacon at the Enterprise Municipal Airport and relight street lights around the city.
During the council’s Aug. 6 work session, City Clerk/Treasurer Bob Dean said the beacon at the airport went out and needed to be replaced.
Beacons are installed at airports to signal location to aircraft pilots at night.
“The beacon went out on the airport, and based on minimal requirements we can’t get an FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) grant,” Dean said.
The council approved a recommendation from Staci Hayes, interim director of engineering services with the City of Enterprise, to go with a low bid of $9,000 from TCA Electrical Contractors, based in Tifton, Georgia.
“That should be an emergency purchase, really,” said Councilman Al Miller.
The council also gave approval to relight approximately 2,500 street lights around the city with LED lighting for a cost of approximately $350 more per month, according to Dean.
“Alabama Power is ready to move on that if the council wishes to do so,” Dean said. “Light output is going to be two to three times as much (while) reducing the consumption of electricity.”
Dean said normal lighting goes to 50 percent effectiveness within 3-5 years, and LED lights still have over 95 percent of their effectiveness after a decade.
He said the project could start in as soon as 12 weeks.
Councilman Eugene Goolsby said several cities have already done similar upgrades and been satisfied with them.
In other business:
* The city council approved an ordinance providing for the rezone of property on 930 Bellwood Road, owned by Richard Fleming, from planned business district to general business district.
* The council also awarded a bid of $208,779.96 to Geisler Contracting, Inc. for the North Quida Sidewalk Improvement Project as part of the 2017 TAP Sidewalk Project.
* The council authorized Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper to “execute a loan agreement with Synovus Bank related to the refinancing of the equipment loan,” according to the council agenda.
