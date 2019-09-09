NEW BROCKTON -- The Coffee County Commission approved the fiscal year 2020 budget during its regular meeting on Monday.

The new operating budget is set at $23,504,380.64, a 5.65% increase from last year’s budget of $22,248,152.97.

Increased allowances are given for senior centers, debt service, highway, engineering, RRR projects, roll off, solid waste and mapping and appraisal.

The general fund reflects a 4.51% increase from $9,478,350.63, while tire processing showed a 94% decrease from $145,277 to $8,300 and the landfill saw a 2.2% decrease.

Commission Chairman Dean said he believes the commission has shown good money management while completing several projects.

In other business, the commission:

*Voted to provide up to $16,500 to participate in the purchase of an airboat alongside the City of Elba and Elba Fire Department for first responders to better serve individuals in emergencies along rivers.

*Approved the vacation of a portion of Coffee County Road 100.

