With one meeting remaining before the start of the new school year, the Coffee County Board of Education unanimously approved the following personnel actions:
* Resignations -- Julie Butterworth, teacher, New Brockton Elementary School; Teresa Kunkle, cafeteria manager, New Brockton High School.
* Employment -- Elizabeth Tindal, elementary teacher, Zion Chapel School; Jon Chynoweth, band director, Zion Chapel School; Jacob Nawlin, physical education teacher, Zion Chapel School; Mary Anne Beasock, teacher, New Brockton Elementary School; Melanie Tindol, cafeteria manager, New Brockton High School; Luca Blackburn, pre-k instructional aide, New Brockton Elementary School; Brandy Adams, cafeteria worker, New Brockton Elementary School; David McDonough, bus driver, New Brockton Schools; Bill Carter, bus driver, Zion Chapel School.
* Leave -- Scott Crosby, teacher, Kinston High School.
Coffee County Board of Education Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth said there have been several new hires for the upcoming school year.
“We have been extremely busy,” Killingsworth said. “This summer we’ve had lots of things going on, and we have a lot to do before school is ready to commence. We have hired, as (board president Brian McLeod) mentioned, a record number of personnel. I think, as of tonight’s approval of these hires, with those that were hired during the year last year, I think we’re up to 43 total (new hires). That’s including bus drivers, CNPs, teachers’ aides and administrators, so that’s a great number of hires for our system.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.