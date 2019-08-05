At the Coffee County Board of Education’s final meeting before the start of the new school year on Aug. 7, board members unanimously approved the following personnel actions:

* Resignations -- Lauren Parker, assistant principal at Zion Chapel School, effective Aug. 1; Chelsi Jones, pre-k teacher at Zion Chapel School; Macie Kilcrease, instructional aide at Kinston School; Anna Danford, instructional aide at New Brockton High School, effective Aug. 23; Keith Hocutt, bus driver for New Brockton Schools; Bill Carter, bus driver for Zion Chapel Schools.

* Employment -- Kaliegh Weeks, instructional aide at Kinston School; Diane Rodgers, instructional aide at New Brockton High School; David Hughes, bus driver for New Brockton Schools.

* Leave -- Alyssa Farris, school nurse New Brockton Elementary, has requested maternity leave beginning about Nov. 6 through about Jan. 6, 2020; Betty Winburn, bus driver for New Brockton Schools, has requested medical leave from Aug. 2, through about Oct. 2.

