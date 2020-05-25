The Coffee County Commission approved plans for the proposed South 92 Subdivision that will front parts of state roads 92 and 167 south of Enterprise.
The nine- or 10-lot project, which will be developed by James F. “Trey” Martin III, was the subject of a scheduled public hearing in front of the commission Monday morning. No members of the public spoke opposed or in support of the project.
County Engineer Marty Lentz noted that Martin’s plan was in compliance with all regulations and recommended the project be approved. Commissioner Al Britt, in whose district the project falls, also recommended approval and it passed unanimously.
In other business, the commission:
Approved a request from County Administrator Rod Morgan to grant an abatement for an undisclosed “Project A” — a reusable energy economic development project.
Approved Morgan’s request to purchase a Mack chassis off the ACCA joint bid list for $126,000 to replace a truck that has logged over 1 million miles.
“It’s no longer economically feasible to continue to repair,” Morgan said. “We have sold some equipment in environmental services earlier this year and I’d like to apply that towards the price and pay the difference.”
Approved Lentz’s request to sell a surplus vehicle on govdeals.com.
Commissioner Jim Thompson wished everyone a happy Memorial Day and encouraged prayers for families who have lost loved ones.
Commission Chairman Dean Smith asked anyone in the meeting to identify any relative they had who had given their lives while serving their country.
He noted the void left in every family when that has happened.
“Memorial Day is meant for us to remember those people — and there are so many of them,” Smith said. “Even though we’re barbecuing and having a good time, we need to remember what kind of sacrifice people have made for us to be able to do this. …
“Freedom was not free. It cost a lot of people their lives and we’re able to enjoy today and have the kind of life we have (because of it). Just remember that. These things have names to them and families are affected.”
