The Coffee County Commission awarded a bid to W.S. Newell to build the turn lanes to benefit the Ben E. Keith facility at the commission’s meeting Monday morning at the county complex.
The project provides for acceleration and deceleration lanes. W.S. Newell’s winning bid was for $692,979.44. Wiregrass Construction also bid on the project.
County engineer Marty Lentz told the commission that the Alabama Department of Transportation had also reviewed the bids and recommended the project be awarded to the low bidder.
In other business Monday, the Coffee County Commision:
Awarded a bid to Twin Oaks Environmental for $29,378.80 for aluminized corrugated metal pipe. Other bidders were Contech Construction Products, Gulf Atlantic Culvert and Fallin Farms.
Gave permission for Lentz to send out bids for a lime rock material. “It’s similar to a limestone but a little bit softer,” Lentz said. “We purchased some of it from a quarry and we’ve liked the material, especially on our unpaved roads.”
Gave permission to Lentz to sell as surplus a five-ton propane HVAC unit on govdeals.com. The unit was one that was replaced at the Elba Courthouse and is only about 3 years old.
Awarded a bid on alternative daily cover for the landfill. The winning bid was for the earth-based material the county is currently using. The other two bids were for a paper-based material.
With County Administrator/Attorney Rod Morgan’s recommendation, the commission awarded the bid to LSC Environment products for the earth-based material. A full truckload of 880 bags will cost around $16.37 a big. A half truckload of 440 bags will cos t around $18.67 a bag.
“The paper products are a little less expensive but we don’t have enough experience with them to be comfortable enough to commit to that for a year,” Morgan said. “We’re going to use some of those during the year see if it’s something we’d consider switching over to next year.”
Authorized the reappointment of Jonathan Tullos to the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission’s Administration Board. Tullos, the executive director of the Wiregrass Economic Development Corp., has already served two terms on the board and is willing to serve again.
Formally ratified the county’s emergency declaration from March 26. Several years ago the commission gave Morgan the authority to make that declaration. By the commission’s bylaws, it had to ratify the declaration at the next meeting — which was Monday.
The emergency declaration, which included the closure of public buildings, remains in effect. Morgan said plans are being made to reopen, although Gov. Kay Ivey, who has scheduled a Tuesday morning press conference, will play a major role in determining when that will be.
“As we do approach reopening things, we’d like to remind everyone as county buildings remain closed to the public that all county transactions can be made online, over the phone or through the mail,” Morgan said, added that the website coffeecounty.us is an excellent source of information.
“We’ll probably reopen in the same manner in which we closed. There will probably be some restricted access. We may also check the temperatures of people as they come in or out of the courthouse. It may be a little bit different for a while, but we certainly are working on plans to reopen safely to the public.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.