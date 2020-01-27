NEW BROCKTON — The Coffee County Commission unanimously approved County Engineer Marty Lentz’s recommendation to start the process to release federal funds that will provide additional guard rails at four sites in the county.
“We applied for a guard rail project for the FY (fiscal year) 2020 high-risk rural road program and had received a reward letter,” Lentz told the commission at Monday morning’s scheduled meeting. “It’s $130,000 for four sites — two sites on County Road 148, one bridge culvert site on County Road 420 and one site on County Road 719.”
Lentz added this is part of a federal aid project and will be 90 percent federal funds and 10 percent local funds. The county’s cost for the project is about $13,000, Lentz said.
In other business, the commission:
Approved County Administrator/Attorney Rob Morgan’s recommendation to purchase a new sheriff’s vehicle.
“We had a sheriff’s vehicle that was involved in an accident,” Morgan reviewed with commissioners. “The insurance company has totaled that vehicle out. The value is around $29,000. We ask the commission to purchase a new sheriff’s vehicle, a Tahoe, off the state bid list with a total price of $34,000. We’ll apply the insurance check to that purchase.”
It was passed unanimously.
Wade Hussey from New Brockton High School asked for and received a waiver of the Farm Center rental fee to host a corn hole tournament this Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. until around 2 p.m.
“Y’all helped us last year and waived the fees,” Hussey said. “It’s a big fund-raiser for us. If we could get that help, we’d be grateful.”
His request passed unanimously.
During department reports, E911 manager Dean Blair asked for prayers for the family of Greg Lee, who served as a longtime fire chief of New Brockton.
“His mother-in-law was killed in an accident yesterday in front of Calvary Baptist Church,” Blair told the commissioners. “It’s always difficult on our first responders. We have to deal with fatalities or things of that nature, but it’s especially bad when you deal with one of your own.
“Greg and his wife were there at the church yesterday when it happened and he, of ocurse, was one of the first ones at the scene. Please remember that family. We’ve certainly seen a lot of tragedy here recently and that just adds to our list, but let’s just remember that family.”
Registrar Denine Richey updated commissioners on upcoming election news.
The absentee voting for the presidential primary began on Jan. 8, so people can come and vote absentee now, Richey said. She added the cutoff for registering or updating a voter’s information is Feb. 17 and the absenting voting cutoff will be on Feb. 27.
“Also, we’re having a voter drive on Feb. 21 with the leadership conference at the junior college (Enterprise State),” Richey said. “Our office will be out there all day.”
She added that the registrars will also be working with the Probate Office to begin training poll workers that training will start in the next few weeks.
“We’re going to be doing three separate training things with them,” Richey said. “Our regular poll worker training like they always do before an election. We’ll be doing individual provisional ballot training with those officers. And also with the new poll pads, they’re going to do training on that.”
Richey reminded voters that people can register or update their information not only at the county complex but they can do it at the courthouse, libraries, most government agencies, the DMV and online at www.alabamavotes.gov.
Commissioners Jim Thompson, Josh Carnley and Jimmy Jones along with Chairman Dean Smith welcomed a couple dozen visitors to the meeting. The Coffee County Youth Leadership Program attended the meeting. The four commissioners stayed after the session to talk about the county government to the CCYLP.
