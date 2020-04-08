The coronavirus has shut down schools in Coffee County. Some have had to move to an online learning platform during this time.
This movement has left some students without access to their school work. Students who do not have adequate access to the internet have had problems switching to an online way of learning.
The Coffee County commissioner’s office decided to step in and help. The office has started a new initiative to provide students with free Wi-Fi. The internet hotspots will be the courthouses in Elba and Enterprise, the county commissioner’s office in New Brockton, and WiFi will even be available at Enterprise State Community College.
“We decided to do this to help students who don’t have access to the internet at home,” Coffee County Administrator Rod Morgan said. “It is aimed at students who may need help submitting work or completing their work. We do ask that people stay in their cars, though.”
The Wi-Fi is being pointed outside. This allows those who wish to use it the chance to practice social distancing. The city buildings are locked during this time. Students must stay in their cars to complete school work. It is also necessary to maintain a 6-foot distance between other vehicles.
Enterprise State Community College has also opened up its Wi-Fi for the public to use.
Cassie Gibbs, the Communication Marketing Specialist at Enterprise State, said, “Our Wi-Fi is open and ready to be used. We wanted our students, who have also moved to online classes, to have a free and convenient way to download work. Our goal is safety, so we are adhering to the same rules as the commissions.”
