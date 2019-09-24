County commission proclaims September Hunger Action Month

NEW BROCKTON -- At a regular meeting of the Coffee County Commission on Monday, Commission Chairman Dean Smith introduced a proclamation declaring September Hunger Action Month.
The proclamation relates to supporting the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, which has been in operation since 1990.
“(It) was established to help feed the hungry and prevent food waste in our area,” Smith said, reading the proclamation. “The Wiregrass Area Food Bank distributed 431,784 pounds of food last year through Coffee County’s participating agencies, resulting in agency savings of more than 617,451 dollars, and provided 337,331 meals for Coffee County Citizens.”
The proclamation stated the food bank also served hundreds of Coffee County senior citizens through the Brown Bag Program and has “distributed more than 71 million pounds of food that would have otherwise gone to waste and provided more than 56 million meals serving 154 agencies.”
Additionally, the proclamation stated Wiregrass Area Food Bank had provided support to the Wiregrass during times of natural disaster.
September was proclaimed Hunger Action Month to “urge citizens of Coffee County to help fight hunger in our community by supporting (the) food bank.”
“This is a worthy cause, and they do great work,” Smith said.
In other business, the commission:
* Authorized awarding the low bid to Enterprise Chevrolet for service to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department vehicles.
* Authorized awarding various low bids, at the request of County Engineer Marty Lentz, related to hauling of crushed stone.
* Approved a request from Mike Thornton, environmental services director, to purchase a Ford F-350 service truck for the Coffee County Landfill at a cost of $112,990 and a Finn T120S HydroSeeder for $64,300. Both are in the recently-approved FY 2020 budget.
