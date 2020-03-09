The Coffee County Commission reappointed Kim Ellis, Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper and Margaret Calhoun to the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA) Board.
SARCOA is reorganizing the structure of its board. The seven-county region — Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston — is going to three representatives on the board per county instead of five in an effort to increase efficiency.
Coffee County administrator/attorney Rod Morgan wrote the motion that Commission chairman Dean Smith read for the appointment of Ellis, who last week was re-elected to the Commission, Cooper and Calhoun as the county’s representatives on the SARCOA Board.
“All three currently serve on the board and expressed a desire to continue,” Morgan wrote.
The motion passed unanimously.
County Engineer Marty Lentz requested the commission execute an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).
“In the Rebuild Alabama Act, there was a provision that required ALDOT to exchange each county’s federal aid allocation for $400,000 per county of Rebuild Alabama funds,” Lentz said. “ALDOT has prepared a memorandum of agreement, and I request the commission to execute the agreements with ALDOT.”
Lentz’s request unanimously passed.
In other business, the Coffee County Commission:
Heard a report from E911 director Dean Blair that the new CAD (computer aided dispatch) system is up and running in Elba.
“They’re going through a lot of training over there. It’s a transition from the old way of pen to paper to doing everything on the CAD system,” Blair said. “So far, everything is going as smoothly as we could have anticipated.”
County Agent Gavin Mauldin updated a couple topics, starting with a gardening class or seminar this Friday in the county commission meeting room at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
“Folks wanting to do something new in their garden, we’re kind of giving them an idea of what to plant, what’s new, what’s out there,” Mauldin said. “Then on the 19th we’ve got watershed training at the Farmer’s Market in Enterprise.”
He added that the Extension office is working to get a laptop so anyone interested can come to the office and do the census online.
Registrar Sarah Chapman provided unofficial totals that last week’s election saw 34.54 percent turnout by registered voters in Coffee County (12,153 votes and 35,188 registered voters).
That compared favorably with the rest of the state, where 1,189,069 votes were cast by Alabama’s 3,576,107 registered voters (33.25 percent voter turnout).
The runoff election is March 31.
