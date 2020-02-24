NEW BROCKTON — The Coffee County Commission unanimously waived the rental fee on the Farm Center for Refuge Church in New Brockton as it prepares to host its annual Southeastern Youth Conference March 12-15.
Levi Key, speaking at Monday morning’s meeting on behalf of Greg Adkins and Refuge Church, thanks the commission and noted this event has taken place for the past 17 years.
“By God’s grace, that’s 17 years of thousands of teenagers coming from all over the country to get closer to the Lord,” Key said. “You guys are a part of that. We thank you for that, deeply.”
His request to again waive the rental fee for the facility for this event passed unanimously.
In his closing remarks Commissioner Kim Ellis recognized Adkins and Refuge Church “and all the good that they do.”
In other action, County Administrator/Attorney Rod Morgan asked the commission to authorize financing for five new dump trucks the commission has already authorized. The county has an attractive 2.99 percent rate to finance the trucks from Bancorp South.
His request also passed unanimously.
Morgan also recommended the county extend its participation in a liability self-insurance fund for another three years. The county would earn a longevity bonus if it renews participation before March 15.
“We believe this is the best option for the county in regards to liability insurance,” Morgan told the commissioners. “To take advantage of the longevity bonus I’d ask the commission for approval to enter in a participation agreement with the self-insurance fund through 2023.”
It was passed without dissent, as was County Engineer Marty Lentz’s recommendation awarding a bid to Gulf Atlantic Culvert Company for $5,926.40 to add to the county’s stock and inventory of corrugated metal pipe.
EMA Director James Brown noted there is an ICS (Incident Command System) class going on this week.
“We’re preparing all of our first responders to work with each other if we have an expanding event in the county,” Brown said. “It’s a good course and lasts all week.”
E911 Director Dean Blair gave an update on the computer-aided dispatch in Elba. Blair said a new piece of that will be going live next Tuesday.
“There will be a learning curve with all our Elba dispatchers, but in a short period of time hopefully we’ll get in the groove of the new system and march forward,” Blair said.
County Agent Gavin Mauldin said several area farmers went through pesticide testing last Friday and renewed their licenses. Mauldin also said his group helped with the Community Health Day in downtown Elba last weekend.
“We counted about 40 folks for one of our nutrition classes, which is pretty good turnout for a cold, windy Saturday morning,” Mauldin said.
This week in Kinston the county will teach Your Money, Your Life to students.
“That’s where kids get a career with an income and have to go around different scenarios and try to make that budget last,” he said.
He also said a Youth Wildlife Day is planned this Saturday at Landmark Park in Dothan.
Registrars also reminded voters that the last day to apply for an absentee ballot for the upcoming election is Thursday, Feb. 27. The primary election is net Tuesday, March 3.
In closing remarks Commissioner Jimmy Jones reminded and encouraged people to take part in the census when it kicks off next month. Federal grants and other funding can be affected by census results, the commissioner said.
Commission Chairman Dean Smith said he appreciated the well wishes, notes and calls after a recent few days in the hospital.
“We’re doing good now,” Smith said, cracking up the room when he added, “We got about a $50,000 checkup.”
