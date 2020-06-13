Spikes in COVID-19 cases in parts of Alabama and pockets of the country returned the coronavirus to headlines, but Coffee County has not experienced a sharp increase in the weeks since the economy started reopening.
Last Monday, Coffee County EMA Director James Brown told the County Commission the numbers are going up “a little bit.”
“They’ve been going up an average of 4-5 a day since we’ve opened things back up a little bit,” he told the commission. “We’re currently sitting at 257 cases in Coffee County.”
On Friday, Brown said the Alabama Department of Public Health web site had the number at 265 positive cases with four tests pending.
However, Brown talked about the key statistic being active cases. On Monday, there were 48 active cases in the county. And that number had dropped to an encouraging 34 on Friday.
“As we put some people on, we’ve got more people coming off than going on, and I like that,” Brown said. “So, of the 265 positive cases, all but 34 have come off their quarantine and people are back at work doing well.
“That (active cases) number has been pretty even. We’ve been as high as 58 at one time. We’ve been maintaining primarily in the high 40s.”
There has been one death officially credited to COVID-19, although Brown said two more deaths are under investigation.
Like everyone else, Brown has seen stories of increased COVID-19 outbreaks.
“We do keep an eye on it and watch those numbers every day as they move,” he said. “We’re trying to look for trends. We’re not looking for those one-offs, where I might get a spike of 10 in one day and the next three days only have two.
“I’m looking for more of a trend to see if we’re on an upward slope. Right now, we’re looking good. , Now, in two weeks it could be different as more people get out more and travel more and do things.”
One thing he monitors daily is the affects those spikes in cases have on health care workers.
“We have enough room for everybody, we have another ICUs, enough ventilators, the thing I would be concerned about in a spike is having enough workers themselves,” Brown said. “But again, so far, we’re doing real good with that. But that is one of the trends that we would be watching. That’s something we watch every day to make sure we have the people to take care of other people.”
He said there is adequate ICU space, particularly since only about 10 percent of ICU patients are COVIC cases.
“Right now, it’s not overwhelming our system at all,” the EMA director said. “We have a plan to expand the ICU here to take up an entire floor. If you’re running a hospital, you don’t want to have ICU beds that sit empty. Those cost money and you want to fill the ones you have and not have an overabundance of them.
“Again, we do have those plans, but the numbers I’m seeing right now I think we’re going to get through this without overtaxing our hospitals — and that was the whole thing behind this. We didn’t want to overtax our hospitals.”
He also said the protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19 will almost certainly remain in place at least for the rest of the year and into the next flu season.
“As the flu season comes in October or so, I think there’s always the possibility of a resurgence of this and I don’t know that we’re have something to treat this by then,” Brown said.
“We’re planning for this to continue up through the end of the year, at least to maintain those things we’ve told everybody — wash your hands, keep your distance, wear a mask when you can, those types of things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.