The importance of the census comes up at many governmental meetings.
County commissioners and city council representatives plead, cajole and challenge citizens to return their forms as quickly as possible.
Their messages have gotten some response, but Coffee County can do better. As of last week, the county’s Census Response Rate is at 54.5%.
Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper included it at the end of his report to the council last week. Council President Perry Vickers agreed.
“I cannot overstate the importance of this census,” Vickers said at last week’s meeting. “It goes back to money. It determines the number of Representatives we have (in Congress). If you haven’t done the census please do so. This is extremely important.”
Parts of the county has responded more quickly than others. In a breakdown of municipalities, Enterprise’s response rate is just over 60%, with parts of the city responding at better than 70%. New Brockton is at 45%, Ela at 44% and Kinston at 26%.
The results of the once-a-decade count, which is mandated by the Constitution, also determine how billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated. Federal dollars account for about one-third of Alabama’s budget. Those dollars go to more than 100 programs including Medicaid, Head Start, mental health programs and SNAP.
That’s not just for one year, but these results will affect things for the next decade. Results could determine where communities need new schools, new clinics, roads and other services for families, older adults and children.
As already mentioned, Alabama could lose one of its members in the Houses of Representatives — not to mention many federal dollars — as a result of this particular census.
