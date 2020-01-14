NEW BROCKTON — The weekend weather was scary, but it could have been worse.
County Engineer Marty Lentz, speaking during the County Commission meeting Monday morning, said the county “did fairly well” through the storms.
“We had 11 county roads that had trees or limbs down that we responded to and got them out of the way,” Lentz told the commission. “Today, we’re out canvassing the county to see if there’s anything else out there that hasn’t been reported.”
County EMA Director James Brown said the amount of rain has soaked the ground and there is more to come over the next few days.
He noted the 11 roads in the county — two of those in Enterprise — were blocked by downed trees, which have been cleared.
“We had to structure fires — one on County Road 643 and one on County Road 708 — that were due to lightning strikes,” Brown reported. “We got hold of the Red Cross and those people have been taken care of.
“We had a total of 462 power outages and all those have been restored, so we did pretty good.”
In Monday’s business, the County Commission:
Voted unanimously to approve County Administrator Rod Morgan’s recommendation to award the bid to publish the county voter’s list for the 2020 election cycle to The Enterprise Ledger. The Ledger‘s bid for the project was $7,260. The Southeast Sun bid $10,235.29.
Voted 5-2 to increase its proposed contribution to the Jim Folsom Home restoration project in Elba from $2,500 to $3,300 — an amount that represents one-third of the cost of the project to reroof the home of the former governor.
“The roof is in bad, bad shape,” commissioner Kim Ellis said after the meeting. “It needs a roof to keep it from completely falling down. There a lot of history there, and that’s the reason we’re trying to support it a little bit.”
Voted unanimously to approve New Brockton assistant principal Bryan Peacock’s request to waive the Farm Center fee for New Brockton High School, which will hold a banquet there Jan. 26.
Peacock invited commissioners to the school at their convenience.
“We’ve got some great things going on,” the school administrator said. “We’ve got some new construction that is beginning, new classrooms, stadium renovations. It’s going to be really, really nice over the next few months — and years.”
Peacock said there will be plenty of red tape, yellow tape and orange cones visible while the projects are under construction.
The assistant principal also thanked the commission for a recent road project.
“I’ve been driving a bus route lately for one of our drivers and I drive through Heritage Heights,” Peacock said. “I’d like to thank you personally for the brand new pavement in Heritage Heights. That bus ride was rough and now it’s really, really smooth.”
Lentz noted the Heritage Heights subdivision repaving project was the first of three Rebuild Alabama projects for the county this fiscal year.
“One down, two to go. We’ve got County Road 200 on the plan and County Road 723, which we’ll be accomplishing this summer,” Lentz said.
During his report to the commission, Coffee County cooperative extension agent Gavin Mauldin noted a couple upcoming events. This Thursday, any youths who want to be involved in livestock judging can call the extension office at 894-5596.
He also said a school program called “Your Money, Your Life” is being introduced in the county schools.
“The kids get a monthly “salary” where they’ve got to budget it and make it last a whole month,” Mauldin said. “We did one at Zion Chapel before Christmas, we’ve got Elba this month and then we’re going to do New Brockton and Kinston next month.”
Mauldin said that Feb. 6-7 his office has scheduled a landscape and irrigation workshop at the farmer’s market. On Feb. 21, a restricted-use pesticide class will be given for everyone who has to have their card for the next three years.
The next County Commission meeting is scheduled for Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. at the County Complex in New Brockton.
