A couple dozen high school students took time Monday morning considering the unthinkable — an active shooter situation in a school.
The exercise with law enforcement and Emergency Management Agency officials was part of Local Government Day for the Coffee County Youth Leadership Program, which has 26 members in this year’s class of juniors from all five of the county’s high schools.
The group attended the County Commission meeting, and met with county administrator/attorney Rod Morgan and commissioners Dean Smith, Jimmy Jones, Josh Carnley and Jim Thompson following the scheduled meeting.
“You go through an EMA-type of exercise and it kind of inspires them to think about things they may not ordinarily think about,” Morgan said.
Terri Parker, who is on the Steering Committee for the CCYLP, said the group broke down into groups and read a scenario.
“At every table is a different group — one table is the police, one’s the parents, one is school officials and they’re telling what they would do if this happened. It’s great,” Parker said.
That was just the morning session. After lunch at the county complex, the students went to the courthouse in Elba, then finished the day at the landfill.
“I think they enjoyed it,” Morgan said. “We close with the landfill, which is always one of the more popular stops. This is always a good day. It’s one of my favorite days of the year.”
“This is a very sharp group,” Parker said. “We have a great time. Every month we do something different. The first meeting we went to Camp Butter and Egg in Troy. That’s a team-building exercise because they do not know each other necessarily. It shows how you can build leadership through that.
“Then we have all kinds of programs around leadership. We meet once a month. We went to ACOM, the medical school in Dothan, and saw how you could be a leader through those eyes. We went to Ag Day and saw some of the beautiful farms in our area and the beautiful plants in our area and it was great to see how you could be a leader in that.
“Next month we’ll have family services and Judy Crowley will be doing the next session where all the agencies will come in and they’ll go through different scenarios like they did today. It shows how different agencies can help. Our last session is state government day when we’ll go to Montgomery. Then they’ll have graduation. It’s a great program.”
It’s competitive just to be selected for it. At the start of the school year packets are distributed to the high schools. The packets are turned in and graded. The field is cut and those making the cut are brought in for interviews. After those interviews the applicants are selected for the leadership program.
“We have 26 this year. We try to keep it around 24, 25, 26,” said Parker, who has been helping with the program for 10 years.
Ella Sawyer, a junior at Enterprise High and one of the program’s participants, said she appreciated the time the commissioners and program leaders gave them.
“I’m grateful to be able to have this opportunity to meet these people and be able to ask them questions one-on-one,” Sawyer said. “It’s just eye-opening to see what they deal with on a daily basis and what they do behind the scenes.”
She added she has loved being in the program.
“We’ve learned a lot about leadership so far and being able to take what we’ve learned at leadership forums and events like that and see them put it in place here is really helpful,” Sawyer said.
The commissioners talked a bit about leadership with the students. Jim Thompson, who noted he had a son and a daughter both go through CCYLP, stressed the idea of teamwork.
“We work a lot with the city of Enterprise, we work with the city of Elba, we work with the city of New Brockton,” Thompson said. “We just did a big project called Ben E. Keith that’s moving here. All three cities really worked together on that and I think it will be very successful.”
Commissioner Josh Carnley echoed those sentiments, but also encouraged the students to consider getting involved in politics.
“I know that’s an ugly word,” Carnley said. “I think the thing we run into is it’s the greedy and the selfish that want to be in power and it’s the good people that have sat back and said, ‘I don’t want to get in the middle of all that.’ It’s why we are where we are. But at least be involved.”
Commissioner Jimmy Jones noticed there were only five males in the group.
“That is the trend all over the United States. Females are becoming the best leaders,” Jones said. “I’m so proud to see so many females here being a part of leadership. Leadership holds all of us together. We need female leaders. Continue to be a leader, do what you’re doing and encourage others to participate.”
Commissioner Dean Smith, the county commission chairman, cautioned the students to trust themselves and understand they can do anything.
“Whether you be female, male, black, white, Hispanic, whatever, don’t let anybody tell you or try to put you in a pigeon-hole you and say you can’t do that because you’re this or that,” Smith said. “You are here of your own merits and you have leadership qualities, otherwise you wouldn’t have been chosen for this organization.”
He also passed along two pieces of advice worth repeating. First, leadership is a lot about listening. Second, that a good leader will check his ego at the door.
“This group of guys here, we’re unique. We don’t have a lot of infighting. We don’t have a lot of agendas,” he said of the county commission. “We’ll disagree once in a while. But the thing about it is, if you’re in a leadership role you can’t take that personally.
“If Josh or Jimmy or Jim doesn’t agree with my opinion and I lose the vote, I can’t pout about that. I’ve got to turn around because we’re going to need to get together on the next issue that comes along. That’s what it’s about.”
