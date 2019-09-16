Coffee County Board of Education members discussed last week possible options regarding capital projects as the school system continues to grow.
The proposed capital projects could total around $12 million “on the high side,” according to CCBOE Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth.
System-wide, Coffee County is up 300 students from Aug. 2017, but the overall number actually includes a 50 student decrease at Zion Chapel High School.
Between New Brockton Elementary and New Brockton High School, 326 additional students have enrolled since Aug. 2017 -- a great majority of them at NBES.
Coffee County Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth said the board needs to consider financing for the three highest priority projects of a recently approved five-year capital plan.
“Our goal is to research and seek the best financial solution for financing multiple upcoming capital projects,” he said. “We must find the most economical method of financing a long-term bond that will meet the needs of our growing school system.”
Killingsworth added that “this is a good time” to seek bonds because tax-exempt rates are at an all-time low.
The three projects are additional classrooms at NBES and NBHS, and a new gymnasium at Zion Chapel School.
“I believe it’s the right time for us to look at doing our capital projects,” Killingsworth said. “Of the first three on our plan -- the gym at Zion Chapel has been put back, I know, two different times because of the increase at New Brockton. We should look into getting the best bond we can get to go ahead and start and complete the gym at Zion Chapel and the classroom additions at (NBES and NBHS).”
Board President Brain McLeod asked about a possible price tag.
“I know we’ve just got ballpark figures, and it’s going to depend on design and everything, but we’d be looking at maybe ten million dollars,” McLeod said.
Killingsworth said a safer assumption would be around $12 million, because land acquisition would also need to take place on a few campuses and some of the structures would be storm shelters.
“One thing I want to go ahead and clarify -- all these classroom additions, I would make those be storm shelters,” said Killingsworth. “That’s going to increase the cost, but it would be a safe place for everybody on campus. Our capital projects on other campuses (should) be storm shelters as well, including the new lunchroom at Kinston.
“I’m thinking we’re looking at more like 12 million, and that’s on the high side. But I’d rather look at it on the high side to get done with what we need to get done.”
Completion of the proposed capital projects would extend past the beginning of next school year, so the board must also consider other temporary options for the projected increase in enrollment.
“We’re looking at the possibility of needing three to five more portables to begin the next school year at New Brockton Elementary,” Killingsworth said. “We’re still growing and with the additional students we think we’re going to get next year, we’re going to need the portables. (I would ask) the board consider leasing portables on a two-year lease agreement to get us through the next two school years. The estimated cost would be around $96,000, which does not include set up and picking up the portables. This would have to be bid out.”
No official action was taken by board members, who will discuss options over the next few months.
