Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth called the pace “real hectic.”
“It’s been hectic on the teachers, hectic on everybody — our students, administrators,” the superintendent said at Thursday’s school board meeting at the Central Office that was observed via Zoom.
The county’s blended approach — online learning for those students with devices and internet connectivity at home and paper packets for those without — will start in earnest by the middle of next week. Much of this week was spent assessing how many paper packets had to be prepared by each teacher at New Brockton, Kinston and Zion Chapel.
“I will say our people here at Coffee County Schools done an excellent job,” Killingsworth told the board. “Hopefully we’ll get all the packets out by the middle of next week. By the middle of next week, parents and students, if you have not received your packets or your assignments electronically please contact your school principal and/or your counselor because there’s been some type of mix-up.”
The date for completion of the work — either online or the packets — is May 8, Killingsworth said. The teachers’ last date is May 22.
The paper packets will not physically be returned to the school, the superintendent said.
“We’ll get them back electronically by being scanned or taking a picture and sending it to the teacher via email or some other method where we’re not physically not having these packets delivered back to the school,” he said.
“We ask that parents and students be patient. But if you have questions, especially about the assignments, please contact your teacher.”
Killingsworth again told the Board that seniors in good standing are considered graduates.
“I urge you to fill out financial aid forms and fill out college applications,” Killingsworth said, speaking directly to seniors. “Those who may not be in a good standing, your school has probably already contacted you with your parents on what needs to be done to be a high school graduate at the end of May.”
Killingsworth also said the schools will have some type of graduation ceremony to honor the seniors — he just doesn’t know when or what that will look like at the moment.
“We will have some type of graduation — whether it be virtual or maybe in person if the restrictions are relaxed a little bit,” the superintendent said. “It may not be a conventional graduation ceremony, but we’ll do the very best we can for our seniors.”
He said in the next week or so, personal items will be collected from students’ lockers or, for elementary students, their cubbies. They will be put into bags with the student’s name and grade. The principal at each school will get a message to parents with a time to come by the school for pickup.
“We’re not going to allow any outside people other than Coffee County Schools employees in our schools at this time,” he said. “But we’ll have lockers and all personal items in bags stapled with their name and grade to be picked up.
“We’ll also get the text books and library books that were left in lockers turned back in. The administrators will get with the students and parents who have books outstanding.”
In other business, Killingsworth also updated the school board on the capital improvements projects. Contractors should start on the lights for Zion Chapel’s stadium in the next week or two.
Bids will be opened at the Central Office on the New Brockton stadium improvements on April 16. In fact, that may require a called meeting to award the contract and get that project started, Killingsworth said.
The plan for 12 additional New Brockton Elementary School classrooms have been approved by the state Building Commission. The project will be put out for bid as soon as the school system advertises the project.
The superintendent also said he’s waiting for approval from the Building Commission on the New Brockton High School classrooms project and the Zion Chapel gymnasium.
“As far as the six modulars, we hope to have those in place,” Killingsworth said. “They won’t be set up yet but we hope to have them in place by the last week of May and then we start our walkways and electrical, internet, intercom. … Hopefully it will be completed by the first day of school, which hopefully is the first week of August.”
The following personnel actions were approved by the Board:
Certificated Personnel
Employments
The following were approved for the 2020-2021 school year:
Josie Kitch — Elementary teacher at Kinston School
Ashley Sanders — EL Specialist assigned to New Brockton Elementary School
Alaina McCollough — Teacher at New Brockton Elementary School
Shelly Nelson — Pre-K lead teacher at Zion Chapel School
Daisy Lott — Elementary teacher at Zion Chapel School
Classified Personnel
Retirements
Ben Green — Bus driver for New Brockton Schools; effective May 21.
Dennis Shuman — Custodian at Zion Chapel School; effective June 30.
Resignation
Christina Greenwood — Custodian at Zion Chapel School
Employment
Cerralee Edmondson — Pre-K aide at New Brockton Elementary School
Bettie Danford — Instructional aide at New Brockton Elementary School
Kendra Thomas — Superintendent’s secretary at the Central Office.
Lindsey Stinson — Pre-K aide at Zion Chapel School
Kaley Moore — Pre-K aide at Zion Chapel School
Kayla Deal — Custodian on a ten month contract at Zion Chapel School
