As summer is winding down for students throughout the county, schools have set open house dates and times in advance of the first day of school on Aug. 7.
Open house for all county schools is set for Aug. 5.
For Kinston, Kindergarten Jump Start is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and open house runs from 4-7 p.m. with a general assembly/Title 1 meeting in the gym at 5:15 p.m. and a ninth grade student and parent meeting at 5:45 p.m. in the auditorium.
There will be a senior and parent meeting at 6 p.m. in the auditorium.
For New Brockton, session one of open house runs from 4:45-6:10 p.m. and session two runs from 6 p.m. to 7:25 p.m. All visitors are asked to report to the auditorium first.
Zion Chapel open house for all grades begins on 4 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m., with a Title 1 meeting at 4:30 p.m. in the gym. Kindergarten Jump Start will also be on Aug. 5 from 8-11 a.m.
Other key dates for county schools:
* Kinston -- Freshmen and eighth graders can pick up schedules today from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 10 a.m. to noon, respectively. On Tuesday, July 30, orientation for seventh graders will be held in the auditorium at 6 p.m. Parents/students are asked to bring $5 for locker rentals, and parking passes are $10 for paved parking and $7 for unpaved.
* New Brockton -- July 30 is Gamecock Prep Day. Parents and students can pick up class schedules and supply lists, as well as purchase lockers and parking passes. Seniors can also purchase a VIP parking spot for $50 to personalize and paint. Times are 8:30-10 a.m. for seniors and juniors; 10-11:30 a.m. for sophomores and freshmen; and 1-3 p.m. for eighth and seventh graders.
* Zion Chapel -- On Thursday, Aug. 1, students in grades seven and up can pick up schedules and purchase lockers and parking decals. Lockers are $10 and decals are $15. Times are 8 a.m. for seniors; 9 a.m., juniors; 10 a.m., sophomores; and eighth graders, 11 a.m. Orientation for ninth graders is set for 1 p.m. and for seventh graders is 3 p.m.
First day of school for county pre-k students is Monday, Aug. 12. For open house times, call your local school.
