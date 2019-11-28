Coffee County Director of Environmental Services said at this week’s brief meeting of the Commission that there will be no trash pickup today for customers in the county.
“We will not run the residential collection,” Thornton said. “Thursday’s route will be Friday.”
He also updated the Christmas schedule for customers.
“We won’t run Christmas day,” he said. “Wednesday (Christmas day) will shift to Thursday, Thursday will shift to Friday after Christmas.”
In other business, the commission:
Heard an update from Dean Blair, E-911 chairman, regarding a new computer-aided dispatching (CAD) system in Elba. Blair said implementation of the system is still a “work in progress” and the system will “hopefully be active and live around mid-January.”
