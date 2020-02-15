Enterprise State Community College will host a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event course Tuesday night starting at 6 p.m.
It is the second consecutive month for the course, which drew a large respond from the community in January.
“Last month I had 107 (attendees),” Enterprise State Chief of Safety and Security Jeff Spence said. “I’ve got 83 registered for Tuesday night.”
That number will grow. Spence said attendees can RSVP at: https://esccf.formstack.com/forms/escc_community_ed_registration . However, pre-registration is not required.
“If you decide at 5:30 on Tuesday you want to roll out there, that’s fine,” Coffee County EMA Deputy Director Grant Lyons said. “Nobody will get turned away. There’s plenty of room out there. The college has the space to handle this, and they’ve been a really good partner for us. The RSVP just helps us have an idea of how many we’ll have.”
Spence, a former Enterprise Police Department officer, said he’s been leading the course since 2016.
“Chief Jones sent me up there to get certified to teach this course,” Spence said. “This plan is very effective and well put together. This is one of the courses I really, really enjoy teaching.”
He said the course continues to evolve as best practices and outcomes by law enforcement evolve as well. Even the “active shooter” designation has changed.
“We talk about active attack events, not necessarily shooters,” Spence said. “They’re using knives, vehicles; you name it, they can use it.”
And the Run-Hide-Fight response has evolved to a similar, but tweaked Avoid-Deny-Defend to these situations.
“It’s similar, but ‘Avoid’ is preferable to ‘Run’ because if you’re running you’re probably not paying attention to your surroundings. You could even run into the danger,” Spence said. “‘Deny’ is better than ‘Hide” because you want to deny entry into where you’re hiding. In a high-stress situation, you may not be hide in the right place.
“Last is ‘Defend,’ which is the same concept as ‘Fight.’ You have the right to defend yourself up to deadly force if somebody’s violently attacking you.”
The two-hour course blends this kind of information with compelling photos and video clips. Spence also said time is spent on how to respond when police arrive on the scene.
“We’re in the South and a lot of people carry guns,” the instructor said. “We got over what to do in these situations to prevent not just getting shot by an attacker, but what to do to avoid getting shot by a law enforcement officer or an innocent person in the same situation.”
Lyons said last month’s attendance speaks to the interest people have in the subject.
“I’m really pleased it’s been so well received and so well attended. Jeff is a really good instructor. The material is important — that’s why we do the class,” Lyons said. “But it’s also a great opportunity for people to ask questions.
“I think whether people are coming for their church or their work or just for themselves or their family, they’re trying to get a better idea of things they can do to help keep them safe.”
He added area churches are more aware of the subject — unfortunately prompted by a number of church shootings across this country.
“A lot of these churches now are starting to develop a security team — and they all look a little different,” Lyons said. “Some that haven’t had one before, they’re starting one. This is a good opportunity — whether it’s the whole security team or just the head of security — they can come and get some information that can be better beneficial.
“It’s unfortunate we even have to go this route, with this kind of instruction, but that’s the day and age we live in. My job at EMA and Chief Spence, we want to give everybody we can the tools they need to help try to stay safe.”
