Crews this week began construction of an additional parking lot adjacent to the Coffee County Courthouse in Enterprise.
The construction -- part of an agreement between the City of Enterprise and Coffee County -- is expected to be completed within the next six weeks barring any major obstacles, according to Coffee County Assistant Engineer Michael Walters.
Walters said crews “initially mobilized” last Thursday for construction layout before initial clearing and prep work began on Monday.
At the Feb. 5, 2019 meeting of the Enterprise City Council, council members voted unanimously to enter into an agreement with the Coffee County Commission stating the City would pay for the parking lot improvements and, in exchange, acquire 24 acres of land near the Industrial Park.
Payment is $150,000 over a period of three years.
In 2018, Coffee County Commission purchased the property that will house the new parking lot from Dr. Charles Oliver for $270,000. At that time, commissioners said the property could serve as additional parking for the courthouse.
Walters said work did not begin on the courthouse parking lot until July because the County was completing other projects.
In addition to providing extra courthouse parking, the lot could serve as additional parking area for downtown events.
