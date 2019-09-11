Courthouse parking lot taking shape

Construction on the new parking lot at the Coffee County Courthouse is expected to be completed in the next few weeks if weather permits, according to Coffee County Engineer Marty Lentz. The lot was paved last week, and crews this week are doing curbing, gutter and sidewalk work. Lentz said he hopes to have all concrete work finished this week before starting landscaping and striping. The lot will add around 40-50 new parking spaces that will better help serve residents traveling to the courthouse and those participating in downtown Enterprise events.
