This fall, Enterprise State Community College will see the completion of a recently approved project that will provide improved courtyard spaces and social areas on campus.
“We’re excited to see the upgrades to our courtyard areas,” ESCC President Matt Rodgers said. “This project will make a big difference to the look of our campus.”
The project includes the green space in between Sessions Hall, Snuggs Hall and Wallace Administration Building as well as the courtyard area at the center of ESCC’s campus as well as well. Work on the project began Monday, May 18.
Social areas will also be upgraded and added throughout the courtyard areas for students, faculty and staff to enjoy throughout the year. New sod will be placed, and a new irrigation system will be installed to maintain the greenery that will be planted as part of the beautification of the courtyard areas.
According to Rodgers, this project was influenced by not only ESCC administration, but the entire ESCC family and its community.
“We’ve met with our students, faculty and staff to get their input on what they would like to see happen with our courtyard areas,” he said. “We are the community’s college, so we wanted to make sure we talked to members of the community to get their input, too.
“We appreciated the suggestions and comments that came from everyone involved in this project. We can’t wait for this project to be complete and share the great work being done on our campus.”
The courtyard project is expected to be completed in September.
