Like much of the state and many hot spots across the country, Coffee County’s COVID-19 numbers are up. However, they have not reached a critical level.
“We are trending up a little bit as far as active cases,” county EMA Director James Brown said Monday. “This morning we’re at 73 active cases in Coffee County. … We’re keeping an eye on it.
“We’re watching it daily to see where the numbers are going. They have gone up. Before we were averaging 45-50 mark, now we’re averaging in the high-60s, low-70s range. There has been more testing going on, but that doesn’t account for everything.”
Even with more testing, Brown noted the rate of positive results has stayed around 10 percent, meaning around 1 in 10 tested have been positive for the virus.
“We’ve been maintaining that,” he said. “We’re doing the same as far as the positivity rate, but we’re identifying more people.”
In all, Coffee County has had 377 positive cases cumulatively. That means around 260 people have been through the quarantine procedures and have recovered. Two deaths have officially been attributed to the virus.
The latest testing numbers from Medical Center Enterprise were 1,078 tests collected, with 73 positive results and nine pending. The reporting of those MCE numbers does not indicate that these patients have or have not been a patient at the hospital.
Brown continues to hope for development of a test that provides quicker results, as well as a faster antibody test that would indicate people who have had the virus but were asymptomatic.
“If you look, the CDC put out something recently that we might have 10 times (the positive cases) what we’re actually reporting,” Brown said. “So if we’re reporting 377 cases they’re thinking we’ve already had 3,700 cases. If that’s the case, we’ve had a lot of people who have had it that we never knew had it. That would take our numbers down considerably.”
As far as the rise in active cases, the EMA director said the hospitals in this part of the state, including MCE, have not been stressed to a critical point.
“If we got into 150, 200 active cases, I’d be cautious. If we get about 300 or so active cases I’d be more concerned,” Brown said. “Of the active cases, we’re still averaging about 9, 10 percent that end up going to the hospital.”
Parts of Alabama have experienced more stress in their hospitals.
“Hospital beds for the state did kind of take a spike from the first part of June,” Brown noted. “We were averaging around 600, now we’re right around 900 in the hospital. That’s throughout the state. We haven’t seen a big spike of that in our area.”
