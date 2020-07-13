COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Coffee County and could even be higher than the numbers indicate due to lag time in the data.
County EMA Director James Brown gave a sobering report to the Coffee County Commission at Monday morning’s meeting at the County Complex in New Brockton.
Brown said his cumulative number in Coffee County is 429, with 91 active cases.
“If you remember my past reports, we were sitting in the 40-50 range of active cases, and now we’re in the 90-100 range,” Brown told commissioners. “We’ve had 85 cases in the last 14 days. The state has had 16,520 cases in the last 14 days.”
The numbers could be even higher, Brown said.
“This is at least week-old data. Most of the data comes from before the Fourth of July, so we haven’t taken into account that the numbers likely will go up after the Fourth,” he said.
While some increases of positive tests reflect an increase in more testing, Brown noted the rate of positive tests is also growing.
“If it’s just because you’re testing more, the positivity rate should stay the same and it’s not. It’s actually growing,” he said, adding that state-wide about 14.5 percent of people are testing positive.
He said hospitalization rates, which are about 12 percent in Alabama, are also going up.
“We’ve been as high as 13 percent and as low as 6.5 percent,” the EMA director said. “In Alabama we are averaging about 1,000 COVID patients in hospitals. About two weeks ago that number was 600.”
Without trying to panic anyone, Brown said plans are least being formulated for what to do if hospitals do start to get overwhelmed.
“We always plan for the worst-case scenario. We hope we never get to those,” Brown said. “If you take the numbers, with 429 cumulative cases, that’s still only nine-tenths of one percent of our population — very few people.
“But our hospitals, they don’t have enough for everybody. So if our rates go up to even 3 or 4 percent of our population and you figure 10-12 percent of those are going to the hospital, we could easily be overwhelmed. Even though we’re cautious, we’re planning for those worst-case scenarios and praying we never get to that.”
Commissioner Kim Ellis urged common sense to be used in public.
“Use common sense. Don’t get close to anybody, wash your hands, wear a mask,” Ellis said.
Brown agreed.
“If people listen to the things they’re being told — don’t touch your face, wear a mask, limited gatherings in public, social distancing — we won’t have a problem. It’s when people don’t listen that we have a problem,” he said.
“If you feel ill, please stay home. Call your doctor, go get a test. Don’t go out in public if you feel bad. If you’ve been exposed to somebody, stay home and see if you come down with symptoms and proceed. If we those things, we’re going to be all right.”
In answering a question from Ellis, Brown said COVID symptoms can start to show three to four days after exposure and can linger up to 14 days — which is why the quarantine period is two weeks.
“Again, not to panic anybody. We’re not to that point yet. We’re watching it,” Brown said. “If we get to that point, I’ll tell everybody when I’m nervous. Right now, I’m not nervous about it. I just want everybody to be aware that we are trending up and we do have to do all those things we’ve been told to do.”
In other business, the Coffee County Commission on Monday:
Approved a request by Engineer Marty Lentz to purchase a bucket truck off the ALDOT state surplus list for $42,000. The truck is a 2013 model and has 113,000 miles.
Gave permission for Lentz to sell two surplus pickup trucks on Govdeals.com, a 2009 Dodge Dakota and 2007 Ford F-150.
Approved bid to purchase aluminized corrugated metal pipe from Gulf Atlantic Culvert for $11,067.50.
Approved recommendations from E911Board to reappoint Russell Young of Kinston and Director Dean Blair to four-year terms on the E911 Board.
Heard from County Agent Gavin Mauldin, who said the extension office is still operating under COVID-19 procedures, which means no face-to-face meetings until at least Aug. 8.
“Every year we have our county grassroots meeting around this time. We bring everybody together and try to identify programs the extension could offer for next year,” Mauldin told commissioners. “Unfortunately, we have to go online for that this year.
“You can go online and fill out a survey. You can access it through our office email or Coffee County Extension Facebook page and link through there.”
