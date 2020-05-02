Health officials will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 test data with the reopening phase of Alabama’s economy.
“With just the retail establishments opening back up, we don’t expect a big spike,” Coffee County EMA Director James Brown said late Friday. “I think the governor’s going to wait a couple weeks and maybe open up restaurants and things like that.
“I figure it won’t be until June or so before we’re more than 75 percent open. With that slow progression we don’t see that we’ll get spiked. If we do, we have a plan for it.”
Brown announced the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) COVID Testing team will be scheduling more tests in the Wiregrass this month.
The team will hold regular tests at the Coffee County Health Department, 2841 Neal Metcalf Road in Enterprise, starting on Thursdays, beginning May 7, from 7:30-11:30 a.m., and on Tuesdays beginning May 12 from 1-5 p.m.
The team will also test at the Covington County Health Department on May 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tests also will be held at the Houston County Health Department, 1781 E. Cottonwood Road in Dothan, on Wednesdays starting May 6 from 1-4 p.m.
“With them opening up more test sites we could get a little bit more of a spike,” Brown said. “Looking at all the data and stuff, it’s hard to tell exactly where we’re at. I think we’re still learning about this disease.
“Looking at some of the studies we’ve seen, they did an antibody test. From the test they did in Los Angeles with that, they think the actual infection rate may be up to 55 times what we’re showing. With that, that takes the numbers we’re looking at and really lowers them quite a bit.
“Instead of, you know, a 3% infection rate, really, we’re only talking about less a 1 percent infection rate. I think we’re going to learn more as it goes.”
As of Friday night, Coffee County had 117 confirmed cases for the virus in 833 total tests. There have been zero deaths.
The latest test data from Medical Center Enterprise showed 14 confirmed cases in 122 total tests with one test pending. The reporting of the hospital’s results does not indicate that these patients have or have not been a patient in MCE.
“In Coffee County we’ve been averaging about five (positive tests) a day,” Brown said. “We had a little bump on Thursday. It went to eight, but we think that may have been because of tests that were put off from last weekend.”
In Alabama, there have been 7,294 confirmed cases in 91,933 total tests. There have been 289 deaths and 1,019 hospitalizations statewide.
The ADPH reminds you that you qualify for a COVID-19 test if you are symptomatic with fever or cough or shortness of breath (trouble breathing) and you are age 65 or older, or a healthcare worker or a person with conditions that place you at a higher risk like diabetes, heart disease, asthma, cancer or other conditions that weaken the immune system.
If you have no symptoms testing is not recommended. If you have mild symptoms and do not fall into one of the above high-risk groups, it is recommended that you self-isolate at home and call 1-888-264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.
