According to the Alabama Department of Public Health Data and Surveillance Dashboard, Coffee County had the following COVID-19 statistics as of 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14:
36 – confirmed cases
240 – people tested
0 – reported deaths
The totals for Alabama include:
3,836 – confirmed cases
33,050 – people tested
109 – reported deaths
