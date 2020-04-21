COVID-19 update
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health Data and Surveillance Dashboard, these are the statistics for COVID-19 as of 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21:
Coffee County
67 — confirmed cases
424 — people tested
1 — reported deaths
The totals for Alabama include:
5,231 — confirmed cases
48,387— people tested
177 — reported deaths
