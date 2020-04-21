logo

COVID-19 update

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health Data and Surveillance Dashboard, these are the statistics for COVID-19 as of 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21:

Coffee County

67 — confirmed cases

424 — people tested

1 — reported deaths

The totals for Alabama include:

5,231 — confirmed cases

48,387— people tested

177 — reported deaths

