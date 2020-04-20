covid logo

COVID-19 Update

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health Data and Surveillance Dashboard, these are the statistics for COVID-19 as of 2:15 p.m. on Monday, April 20:

Coffee County

62 — confirmed cases

398 — people tested

0 — reported deaths

The totals for Alabama include:

5,008 — confirmed cases

45,712— people tested

168 — reported deaths

