Covington Electric Co-op extends suspension of electric service disconnects for non-payment through April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Covington Electric Cooperative is continuing to work with its members during this unprecedented health crisis. The co-op has extended its suspension of electric service disconnections for non-payment through April 30. Late fees and arrangement fees will also be waived during this time period.
CEC reminds its members that payments for electric service are still due by the members’ due dates and the co-op encourages all members who are not financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to pay their bills on time. This will help avoid larger bills during the next billing cycle that could potentially include two or more months of service.
The co-op is committed to the health and safety of its employees and members and that is why the current closure of all CEC lobbies will continue until further notice. “In an effort to be as diligent as possible to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have instructed our employees to practice social distancing and this includes those working in the field,” said Ed Short, CEC president, CEO and general manager. “We’re asking our members to also honor this practice by keeping a safe six feet distance from our employees if they encounter them on, or near their property while working. CEC is also closing our drive thru windows at all offices until further notice beginning April 7,” added Short.
CEC members have several ways to make payments, sign up for new service, and conduct other co-op related business as needed. Some of these methods including using the CEC website covington.coop, the CEC App or by calling 800-239-4121 during regular business hours.
The co-op will continue to update its members regarding changes to office procedures, billing policies, etc., through its website and Facebook page. “We truly appreciate our great members and we want everyone to know that we are in this together and we will get through this together,” Short said.
