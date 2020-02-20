Harvey Herman Covington III was granted parole Thursday morning by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Covington was sentenced on Feb. 5, 2018, for manufacturing of a controlled substance out of Coffee County and three charges of possession of a controlled substance — two in Coffee County and one in Dale County. His previous charges included trafficking methamphetamine (3) and manufacturing a controlled substance (3), those coming in 2005 and 2006.
