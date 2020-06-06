According to Weather.com, abundant tropical moisture has already streamed into much of Florida late this past week and, combined with an upper-level disturbance, brought locally heavy rain to the Sunshine State ahead of Cristobal. Tropical moisture has also resulted in locally heavy rainfall for parts of the northern Gulf Coast.
Cristobal will spread bands of heavy rain into the Gulf Coast and Florida this weekend.
Cristobal is forecast enter the Gulf late Saturday night. Watches and warnings are expected for portions of the Gulf Coast.
» Coastal flooding, heavy rain, and dangerous beach conditions will be the main impacts locally.
» Moderate-level coastal flooding will be possible as surge reaches its peak on Sunday.
