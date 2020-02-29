Ashley-Sinclair Curtis, a senior golfer at Enterprise High School, is the Region 2 Class 7A winner in the Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Program.
Curtis, who will attend Auburn University this fall, said she was “100 percent humbled” to be chosen the Region 2 Bryant-Jordan representative in Class 7A.
“First of all, just to be chosen by my school,” she said. “And then to go on to regionals. To God be the glory. I wouldn’t be here without Him.”
The program, founded in 1986 and named for legendary coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant at Alabama and Ralph “Shug” Jordan at Auburn, is in its 35th year.
There is more to come. Curtis is among 104 regional winners — 52 in the student-athlete division — who will attend the April 13 banquet at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel Ballroom.
The Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete Award honors high school seniors who are both superior athletes and outstanding students. Selection considerations include: scholastic standing, sport involvement, athletic honors, student leadership and civic/church leadership.
The Bryant-Jordan Achievement Award program also recognizes 52 regional winners who achieve beyond their ability or may have overcome some obstacle or hardship to achieve success.
All 104 regional winners will be recognized and honored and the 14 class winners and the two state winners will be announced at the banquet.
Curtis is a straight-A student and scored a 33 on her ACT. She will attend Auburn on an academic scholarship, but is hoping for an invitation to walk on the golf team.
“There’s so many people in, I call them, different ‘families’ that have made me who I am today and to allow me this opportunity. I just want to thank them,” Curtis said.
“We have incredible administrators and faculty and guidance counselors that helped me along the way. If I started listing them I’d leave somebody out. But just to be chosen to represent my school was an honor.”
She has been representing Enterprise High for years on the golf course. Asked about her game, the senior said, “It’s coming.”
She took a leap forward last summer and she qualified for the Girls Junior PGA Championship in Hartford, Conn., which she said was a great experience.
“The same group of people that run the PGA Championship that we watch on TV are the same guys that were there running our championship,” she said. “We even had a day before the tournament started where we had a rules clinic. They were trying to inform us so we could go back home and inform the people we play with.
“They were like, ‘One time, Justin Thomas was over there and I had to tell him …’
“And I was like, ‘What?’ Personally, it was great.”
The Wildcats won two tournaments last week. Curtis was co-medalist in the first event and finished second to teammate Emilia Smith, a UAB signee.
“We’re rolling along pretty well with that,” Curtis said. “That’s my biggest competition is my own teammate. It definitely pushes you to get better.”
Ironically, Curtis will miss a tournament to attend the Bryant-Jordan banquet.
“But still, it’s humbling to represent our school in a different capacity,” she said.
