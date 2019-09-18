Dauphin volleyball champs

Dauphin's 7th grade volleyball team went to Montgomery last weekend for the Alabama Christian Academy Junior High Tournament. "I just wanted them to have a tournament and I felt like they could at least give the other teams a good game," Coach Holland said. “Was I impressed on our play. We beat Catholic in two, Prattville Christian in two, St. James in three and Alabama Christian in three awesome games to take the championship.” Pictured are (front row) Coach Patsy Holland, (middle row) Maddisen Parker, Karsyn Hamm, Camille Bracewell, (back row) Lee Lott, Katie Warren, Abigail Wiggins, Ava Barkley, Haley Keel and Heather Holtz.
