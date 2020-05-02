On Monday, May 11, Chapter 9 of the Disabled American Veterans of Alabama will reopen helping our veterans; all safety precautions will be taken.

Veterans should make a phone appointment from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday thru Thursday at 334-308-2480. We are asking when attending appointments for the veteran to bring all paperwork supporting their claim including DD FORM 214 and wear a face mask if possible.

For more information, contact 334-308-2480; 704 Crawford Ave. in Enterprise.

Tags

Load comments