The Enterprise Lions Club recently welcomed JW Davis, owner of Davis Chimney Sweep in Samson. Davis spoke about fireplace safety and the need to inspect and properly clean a wood-burning fireplace chimney. He noted that burning wood produces soot and creosote which can line a chimney and eventually catch fire.
Whether a chimney is built of masonry or is a pre-fabricated chimney, regular inspection and cleaning can prevent the build-up of toxic materials that can burn as hot as two thousand degrees when ignited. In addition, squirrels and birds and other wildlife like to roost and build nests in chimneys, and these items need to be removed as well to keep a chimney operating properly.
Davis conducts an inspection from inside the house and from the top of a chimney to determine a course of action. He uses electronic brushes and a shop-vac for most jobs, but he noted that chemicals are needed to remove creosote build-up. He also inspects for water damage to the brick, mortar, or tiles. Chimney caps will also clog with creosote and need to be cleaned regularly. Davis recommended an annual chimney inspection to ensure that it continues operating efficiently and safely.
