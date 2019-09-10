Dean resigns as City Clerk/Treasurer

Enterprise City Clerk/Treasurer Bob Dean has resigned from his position.
His resignation, effective Oct. 31, was approved at a special-called Enterprise City Council meeting on Monday. Dean will be on paid leave until the effective date of his resignation, according to Council President Perry Vickers.
“Dean has submitted his voluntary resignation,” Vickers said. “He will be on paid leave so that he can attend to personal family business.”
In a 4-1 vote, council members authorized Mayor Bill Cooper to enter into an agreement providing for six weeks of pay due to Dean on Oct. 31. Councilman Al Miller voted against the measure.
Beverly Sweeney, who was assistant city clerk under Dean, was appointed as interim city clerk/treasurer in a 3-2 vote with Councilman Eugene Goolsby and Vickers voting against.
Council members also approved an ordinance providing for the authorization of warrants and checks to be signed by Sweeney and Enterprise Communications Director Jason Wright.
Dean was named to his position in Oct. 2017 after previously heading Anniston’s Public Works Department.
In August, a fiscal year 2018 audit report from Carr, Riggs & Ingram showed a number of material weaknesses, described as the most severe, and significant deficiencies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.