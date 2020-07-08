TUSCALOOSA — A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
» Rebekah Ballard of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» Jacob Barry of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» Nathan Barry of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Diana Carolina Bermudez Ruiz of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Timothy Brusuelas of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Anna Burrow of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» Forrest Carnley of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Carson Christian of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Nikolas Clark of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» Marcelino Diaz of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Miguel Diaz of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Aniyia Elder of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» Joseph Fanning of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Morgan Gallinger of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Alicia Gallo of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» Christopher Goulart of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» John Griffin of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» Korynn Hill of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Annan Holland of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» Robert Hutson of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Chase Layton of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Amelia Marques of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Daniel Meisenheimer of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Sandra Patronas of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Tyler Pawlik of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Anna Payne of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» Brooks Payne of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» Colton Payne of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» Evin Peckham of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» James Phillips of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» Faith Powell of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» Alissa Priest of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Tyler Rackley of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Mathew Shawn Requijo of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Cody Rivera of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» Benjamin Robinette of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Courtney Rogers of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» Robert Smith of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» Conner Taylor of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» Tomia Teague of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Brent Vallor of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Zahra Vance of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Joan Warner of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Hunter Welch of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» Charles Wildzunas of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Diamond Williams of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» Raegan Windham of Enterprise, named to UA president’s list
» Kearias Washington-Poole of Enterprise, named to UA dean’s list
» Andy Garcia of New Brockton (36351), named to UA dean’s list
» William Page of New Brockton (36351), named to UA dean’s list
Anna Jackson of Elba, named to UA dean’s list
» Jade Horstman of Jack, named to UA president’s list
» Brooklyn Gillis of Kinston, named to UA dean’s list
» Alison Glass of Kinston, named to UA president’s list
» Caroline Hataway of Kinston, named to UA president’s list
» Sasha Godfrey of Level Plains, named to UA dean’s list
» William Cutts of Chancellor, named to UA dean’s list
» Katey Dalrymple of Chancellor, named to UA dean’s list
» Robert Bowden of Coffee Springs, named to UA president’s list
