Johnny Henderson Park and its walking trail around the small lake remains open to the public, that is as long as social distancing is practiced, according to Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department Director Billy Powell.
“It’s a benefit to people‘s well-being,” Powell said of the park. “It’s good for their mental and physical health.”
The playgrounds, including the splash pad, are closed, as are ballfields, tennis courts, gymnasiums and the Skate Park. Powell said even though those playing some sports, such as tennis, are far enough apart, there is still the matter of sharing apparatus such as tennis balls.
“We also had to put a stop to the pickleball tournament that was going on,” Powell said.
For the first time since its inception in 1999, the Children’s Festival in the Park has been canceled. It was set for May 2 and more than 6,000 people come out for the annual event.
“That was a free family event,” Powell said. “It just gets too involved to schedule everything to have it later. We look forward to doing it again next year (May 1, 2021).”
