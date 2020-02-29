Diamond Rio, the Grammy Award-winning group which blends modern country with bluegrass harmonies and a hint of rock and roll, will perform at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on March 10.
The renowned group’s hits include “Norma Jean Riley,” “God Only Cries,” “Mama Don’t Forget To Pray For Me,” “Meet in the Middle,” “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” and “I Believe.”
The group recently celebrated its 30th anniversary and has sold more than 10 million albums. The Grammy was earned in 2011 for its album, “The Reason,” in the category Best Southern, Country or Bluegrass Gospel Album.
The band also has a Dove Award, six Vocal Group of the Year wins (CMA and ACM), released two Greatest Hits albums — including a live and Christmas project). Diamond Rio has produced five multi-week No. 1 singles, 22 Top 10 singles, three certified platinum albums and five gold albums.
They also released an autobiography. Remarkably, the Nashville group has had zero band member changes since its inception in 1989. The band consists of Gene Johnson (mandolin, tenor vocals), Jimmy Olander (lead guitar, acoustic guitar, banjo), Brian Prout (drums), Marty Roe (lead vocal), Dan Truman (keyboards), and Dana Williams (bass guitar, baritone vocals).
Known for their charity commitments including long-time spokespersons for Big Brothers Big Sisters, the band has raised over $1 million for non-profits and received the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award.
Purchased in advance, ticket prices are $30 for adults, $10 for students. At the event, tickets are $35 for adults and still $10 for students.
The concert is presented by Coffee County Arts Alliance and Center Drugs & Home Health. The 2019-2020 season is dedicated to the memory of Dr. Emmett T. Brunson.
For tickets or information, visit the website at www.CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com, or call 334-406-2787.
Tickets are available at David’s Westgate Beauty Salon in Enterprise, Redbrick Pizza (next to Publix) in Enterprise, MWR Central — Soldier Service Center at Fort Rucker, and Scrubs 101 (behind Atlanta Bread Co.) in Dothan.
