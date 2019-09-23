Disabled American Veterans presents new van

Representatives from local businesses and organizations came to the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Friday afternoon for the unveiling of a new van for Disabled American Veterans (DAV). DAV’s van program transports veterans to Tuskegee and Montgomery Veterans Administration hospitals at no cost to the veterans. Bill Baker of DAV said many members of local organizations and businesses chipped in to raise money for the van, which seats 12 people and is larger and more accessible than the previous van. Without the van program, many area veterans would not able to use VA hospitals for medical care. The van program transports veterans to Tuskegee and Montgomery Veterans Administration hospitals at no cost to the veterans. Without the van program many area veterans would not be able to use the Tuskegee and Montgomery hospitals for routine medical care or renew required prescriptions. The Veterans Administration estimates that there are about 410,000 veterans living in Alabama. The ongoing worldwide conflicts will continue to grow this number within our state. The Coffee County-Enterprise Chapter 9 participates in all DAV programs and makes those programs available to veterans in our area.
