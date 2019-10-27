Flower Lovers Garden Club was overwhelmed last week at the annual fall meeting of District VII of the Garden Club of Alabama.
Right off the bat Eddie Searcy, president of Flowers Lovers, was called to the podium by Garden Club of Alabama President Sybil Ingram. Ingram announced that the club had earned two National Garden club Awards.
That’s national, and includes Canada.
The first was for the club’s work to improve the hanging baskets on Main Street in Enterprise. Beginning in 2017 and working with Billy Powell of Parks and Recreation, Brian Norris, City horticulturist, and Whitney Dyess, horticulture instructor at Enterprise High School, Dyess’s students, and the Enterprise City Council, the club created a partnership to cultivate and hang seasonal flowering baskets in downtown Enterprise. Downtown Main Street has 94 lamp posts that are equipped to hold container grown baskets.
This netted the honor of Overall Winner Award CB-1.
The second award was given to FL member Mary Pridgen. Pridgen, along with Elna Francis, who created an original program. At a regular monthly meeting club held last fall, members were given rocks and paints to write inspiring messages. Like, “Someone Loves You,” or “God created this day for you.” The finder found instructions to place the rock somewhere else for someone else-so they too could get the positive message.
On the back was another message. It invited the finder to join Flower Lovers Garden Club and how to do so. Members placed their rocks all over town.
Pridgen won the Tommy Donnan Certificate of Merit for PUB 2-8 Ai Other Publications; Small Club “Marking Your Garden …”
Both awards won first place at the state level, were judged at the Deep South level and then on to the National Convention. Barbour County garden club member Carol O’Keefe attended the 2019 national convention.
“When they called out Flower Lovers Garden Club, I screamed and hollered,” Okeefe said. “You’d have thought I was a member of Flower Lovers Garden Club. I was so proud of ya’ll.”
O’Keefe is a past president of Garden Club of Alabama.
The District VII meeting was held at Lakepoint State Park in Eufaula. It was led by Karen Logan of Samson. Flower Lovers was also recognized for being a Gold Star Club of Distinction, for 14 awards from the Garden Club of Alabama, and for adding four members to their roll. Leigh Cassady, 1917-19 club president, accepted these awards on behalf of the club.
The downtown Main Street baskets are now being organized by FL vice-president Cyndy Weber. The club, along with Tammy Douerr, tourist director, worked with the aforementioned departments, along with the Department of Engineering, to convert to actual hanging baskets. The lamp posts were retro-fitted to support a more viable medium for the plants to thrive. Currently the hanging baskets are being cultivated by a private grower due to time and structural constraints at EHS.
The baskets will come down in November and replaced by the city’s Christmas decorations. The hanging baskets will resume in January.
