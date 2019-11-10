Elijah Gifford
I don't like it, because it gets dark too early.
Daniella Barnes
It doesn't really matter to me.
Aubry McCarthy
I do like it, because there is more time to sleep.
Mady Houston
I like it, because I have more time to sleep in and still have time to do things in the mornings.
Ryan Kalipi
I dislike it because if you want to play outside in the afternoon it is too dark.
Luke Williamson
I don't like it because it is too light in the morning and I like to sleep in.
Bryce Locke
I like it. When it's lighter in the morning we get up. And, it getting dark early feels like I'm staying up later.
