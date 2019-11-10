Elijah Gifford 

I don't like it, because it gets dark too early. 

Daniella Barnes 

It doesn't really matter to me. 

Aubry McCarthy 

I do like it, because there is more time to sleep. 

Mady Houston 

I like it, because I have more time to sleep in and still have time to do things in the mornings. 

Ryan Kalipi 

I dislike it because if you want to play outside in the afternoon it is too dark. 

Luke Williamson 

I don't like it because it is too light in the morning and I like to sleep in. 

Bryce Locke 

I like it. When it's lighter in the morning we get up. And, it getting dark early feels like I'm staying up later. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments