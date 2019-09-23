On Saturday at 9:55 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to an armed robbery call at the Dollar General on Highway 167 N and Highway 51 in Enterprise. Dollar General employees advised that prior to closing the store, two armed men wearing masks entered the store and demanded money from the safe.
The suspects took the cash from the safe and fled the store on foot. The suspects were between 5-foot, 5-inches and 5-7 with slender body types. No injuries were reported during this robbery. This is an active investigation and no further information will be released.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) requests that anyone with additional information regarding this crime to contact us at (334) 347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.