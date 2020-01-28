Late Monday (Jan. 27), the Elba Police Department received a 911 call from a man that was driving on US Highway 84 coming into Elba and he stated that he was being chased and that the vehicle chasing him was shooting at him.
The victim stated that the occupants of the vehicle chasing him, a white 2018 Jeep Renegade, were trying to get him to stop. The victim continued driving and trying to get away from the other vehicle and drove to downtown until police units could arrive.
The victim's vehicle received two bullet holes in the trunk lid and rear bumper. The Jeep was stopped by police and two individuals were inside, Dayshon Williams, 18, and Tyshaun Griggs, 19, hoth from Dothan. Four guns were recovered from the Jeep and Williams and Griggs were each arrested and charged with attempted murder.
