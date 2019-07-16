The Downtown Business Association is sponsoring a Back-to-School Bash Friday, July 19, in downtown Enterprise.
In conjunction with the state Tax-Free Holiday, businesses will be offering tax-free shopping for back-to-school basics and other items. Stores are extending their hours until 9 p.m. for the special late-night shopping experience.
Businesses will provide a lively atmosphere for shopping, with a deejay playing favorite musical selections, live models wearing examples of the latest fashions and accessories, and a variety of refreshments for shoppers.
The event begins with an opening ceremony and ribbon cutting in front of the Boll Weevil Mural at 5:30 p.m. Cheerleaders and mascots from local high schools along with the Enterprise State Community College Bo Weevil will be part of the opening ceremony.
Local businesses encourage everyone to shop local, and come to downtown Enterprise for a fun and tax-free shopping experience.
