Downtown Enterprise celebrates ‘Back to School Bash’

The Downtown Enterprise Business Association held a “Back to School Bash” over tax free weekend, welcoming guests to enjoy discounts, prizes, live models and a DJ throughout the event. The Back to School Bash was officially kicked off by a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday evening featuring representatives from the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, the City of Enterprise, DEBA, Enterprise and Coffee County Queens, and mascots and cheerleaders from Enterprise, Elba and New Brockton high schools. Mayor Bill Cooper and event coordinator Jill Emerson of Cam’s Cottons cut the ribbon together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.