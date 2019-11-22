Stores in downtown Enterprise will take part in a Holiday Open House this Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
It is the first of several celebrations coming this month and next month downtown.
“This is the weekend that kind of kicks off the holiday season for us,” said Regina Lacey, president of the Downtown Enterprise Business Association. “It’s a traditional celebration we’ve done for several years.”
Various downtown businesses have special events planned to mark the celebration.
That morning, Shopaholic will host Santa and the elves from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Downtown is also continuing its Whoville theme this Christmas season, and attendees can have lunch with the Who Crew at Corks & Cattle from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be a holiday photo shoot at Events on Main from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and other businesses will host hands-on workshops. Those include a Yule Craft Class at Lunation at 4 p.m. as well as holiday door hangers — from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. — and holiday cardinal canvas painting exercises at 7 p.m. at All About Art.
Lacey, who is also the owner of All About Art, said the celebration is a great way for Enterprise and Wiregrass residents to shop local and find deals on gifts for the holidays, as well as get involved in the community.
Still to come for downtown Enterprise are a “Black Friday PJ party” on Nov. 29 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., “Small Business Saturday” on Nov. 30 and a “Whoville Holiday Celebration” on Sat, Dec. 7.
